QC adopts disaster contingency plan

The Quezon City Council has passed a resolution adopting the formulation and implementation of the Quezon City Contingency Plan (QCCP) for flood and earthquake as stated in the Quezon City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council Operations Manual (QCDRRMC OM).

The QCCP and QCDRRMC OM set the standard response in a worst-case scenario and the standard operating procedure during emergencies and calamities.

City Resolution 7098-2017, introduced by Councilor Ramon P. Medalla, acknowledges the importance of having a ready contingency plan during floods and earthquakes.

The Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Plan (LDRRMP) should be in accordance with the national, regional, and provincial framework. Policies on disaster risk reduction should be in close coordination with Local Development Councils (LDCs).

“The formulation and implementation of the QCCP for flood, earthquake, and QCDRRMC OM is anchored on the scientific knowledge and deep understanding of the city hazards, vulnerability and risk to human induced or natural disaster or calamities, and has undertaken a collaborative and comprehensive planning process with the help of Earthquake and Megacities Initiatives (EMI),” the resolution read.

The plan and the operations manual are in compliance with Section 21 of RA 10121 which states that local disaster councils shall monitor and evaluate the use and disbursement of funds.

Quezon City has invested P300 million for public safety, particularly programs and projects that enhance disaster preparedness and response capability.