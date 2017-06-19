QC backs creation of housing department

The Quezon City Council passed a resolution expressing support for proposed Senate Bill 1182 of Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian providing for the creation of a cabinet-level housing department. Councilor Precious Hipolito Castelo said this will be the foremost mechanism of the government in ensuring the availability of affordable housing. Further, it shall be the lead agency formulating all housing and urban development policies, plans, programs and projects for the Filipino people. Under the current set up, housing concerns are handled by the Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council whose head sits in the Cabinet.