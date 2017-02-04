QC bans Sale OF tB MEDicine

THE QUEZON City government has prohibited the selling of anti-tuberculosis drugs in pharmacies and drugstores within the city without doctor’s prescription or over-the-counter purchase. Mayor Herbert Bautista signed Ordinance No. 2545 or the “No prescription, no dispensing of anti-TB drugs policy.” This gives the local government control over the sale of prescription medication, including anti-tuberculosis medications. The ordinance, authored by Councilor Eufemio Lagumbay of District 3, also “makes it imperative” to equip personnel of pharmacies and drugstores with the necessary skill and competence to help patients with tuberculosis “get access to the correct and complete treatment of TB.” It cited the effects of self-medication or indiscriminate use of anti-TB drugs which could lead to multi-drug resistance and other public health complications. The city’s health department and its Business Permits Licensing Office were tasked to implement the ordinance as provided under the measure.