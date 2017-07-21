QC bans sell of junk food near schools

QUEZON City Mayor Herbert Bautista approved an ordinance prohibiting the selling and promotion of junk food and soft drinks within a 100-meter radius from schools. The Quezon City Anti-Junk Food and Sugary Drinks Ordinance Of 2017, authored by Councilor Irene Belmonte, aims to promote the health and welfare of students being one of the priorities of the Quezon City government. The ordinance covers all private and public preparatory, elementary and high school levels in Quezon City. Furthermore, giving away of junk food and sugary drinks as a mode of promotion, encouraging the buying thereof, giving samples, marketing, advertising, and sponsorship by the aforementioned products will no longer be allowed. Establishments caught selling junk food and sugary drinks will be fined P1,000 for the first offense; P2,000 for the second offense; and P5,000 and a ground for revocation of barangay (village) or business permits for the third offense.