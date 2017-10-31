QC bans use of firecrackers

THE use of firecrackers or pyrotechnic devices in public places is now prohibited in Quezon City.

Mayor Herbert Bautista has approved an ordinance banning firecrackers.

The ordinance, authored by Councilor Ranulfo Ludovica, imposes a fine of P5,000 or one year imprisonment or both on violators.

Section 2 of the ordinance requires barangay captains (village chiefs) to strictly enforce the measure within their territorial jurisdiction.

Public spaces refer to streets, roads, alleys, thoroughfares, open spaces, plazas, parks, basketball courts and other similar areas where the public converge.

Bautista signed the ordinance on Oct. 13. It took effect 15 days after its publication in a newspaper of general circulation.