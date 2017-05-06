QC, BJMP sign deal for new jail in Payatas

The Quezon City government and the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) had executed an agreement designating a portion in Payatas as the site for a new city jail.

Through City Resolution 7077-2017 introduced by Councilors Alexis Herrera and Franz Pumaren, a deed of usufruct was entered into between the city government and the BJMP to utilize 2.4-hectare property in Quezon City that was acquired in 2015.

In August 2016, the deed was signed by Mayor Herbert Bautista and BJMP chief Supt. Serafin Barreto Jr. to exercise administrative and operational control of the city jail.

As provided in the agreement, the BJMP will be responsible for the construction of buildings, structures, facilities and improvements on the property lot.

The master plan includes provisions for a health center, rehabilitation facility, fire station, food establishments and lodging area for visitors.

In 2012, the BJMP allocated P200 million for the construction of a new city jail to replace the facility in Kamuning, but the fund was reverted to the national treasury.

The new city jail to be built in Payatas is expected to accommodate at least 6,000 to 8,000 inmates.

“We are very serious in our efforts to relocate the inmates in a facility that is compliant to human rights standards,” Bautista said in a statement.