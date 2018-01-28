QC business permits processed in 1 hour

The Business One Stop Shop (BOSS) of Quezon City now processes business permits in one hour. Small business owners in the city were happy to discover that their business could be registered in record time. First-time entrepreneurs unfamiliar with the process who brought with them complete documentary requirements were met by a concierge at the One Stop Shop and assisted. Aside from the concierge, BOSS also houses the evaluators of the Business Permits and Licensing Office, Zoning for the locational clearance and the Bureau of Fire Protection for the fire safety inspection. Mayor Herbert Bautista said: “The business permit application is processed while the applicant comfortably waits. So there is no need for applicants to go from one office to another.”