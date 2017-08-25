QC cinemas to charge P1 extra

The Quezon City government will impose P1 increase per admission ticket in cinemas for the entire October in support of the Boy Scouts (BSP) and Girl Scouts of the Philippines (GSP)–Quezon City Council. The increase is embodied in two city ordinances filed by Councilor Elizabeth Delarmente mandating that the one-peso increase will go to the BSP and GSP fund for its programs and activities. All cinema owners and operators are required to transmit and turn-over to the BSP and GSP-Quezon City Council the collected proceeds to the City Treasurer’s Office which will then submit a report to the City Council. Fathers of the BSP include Carlos P. Romulo, General Vicente Lim, Gabriel A. Daza, Arsenio N. Luz, Judge Manuel Camus, Jorge B. Vargas and Joseph Emile H. Stevenot.