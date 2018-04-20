QC cites Cruz’s hoops achievements

Following his successful stint with Gilas Pilipinas, versatile rookie forward Carl Bryan Cruz received recognition from the Quezon City Government recently.

City Councilor Julienne Alyson Rae Medalla drafted City Resolution 7336 S-2018 commending Cruz’s aspiration to bring honor to the country.

The 26-year-old Alaska Aces hotshot who hails from Barangay Bagbag, Q.C., played a vital role in the country’s gold medal finish in the 2017 Southeast Asian Games held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

The gold medals finish last year also marked the country’s 12th consecutive basketball title and 17th overall in the biennial competition.

Besides competing in the SEA Games, Cruz who once represented Bagbag in the Quezon City Olympics, was also a member of the national team that finished fifth in the 2017 FIBA Asia Champions Cup.

During his 2017 FIBA Asia Champions Cup stint, Cruz helped Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas beat Mono Vampire 115-102 with 18 points.

Cruz also was one of the 12 prominent players in the 2016 Philippine Basketball Association Special Draft. He was ultimately picked by the Alaska Aces.