QC classrooms sufficient for K-12

THE Quezon City government said it has addressed the classroom shortage with the completion of 92 classrooms for elementary and 67 for high school, sufficient for the K-to-12 program of the Department of Education. According to the Schools Division Office, the city now has enough classrooms for more than 50,000 senior high school students this school year. A total of 389 classrooms for senior high school were completed in March, while 301 additional classrooms are under construction. The city allotted P1.7 billion for education this school year.