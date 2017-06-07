QC classrooms sufficient for K-12

THE Quezon City government said it has addressed the classroom shortage with the completion of 92 classrooms for elementary and 67 for high school, sufficient for the K-to-12 program of the Department of Education. According to the Schools Division Office, the city now has enough classrooms for more than 50,000 senior high school students this school year. A total of 389 classrooms for senior high school were completed in March, while 301 additional classrooms are under construction. The city allotted P1.7 billion for education this school year.
QC classrooms sufficient for K-120
