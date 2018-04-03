QC COUNCIL GRANTS PERMIT TO E-GAME FIRM 

THE Quezon City Council granted Total Gamezone Inc. a special permit to operate an electronic games establishment at Citigold Plaza at along Katipunan corner Boni Serrano Avenue through a resolution sponsored by Councilor Ivy Xenia Lagman, It said these establishments will provide employment to people, create additional revenues for the city government and will boost the city’s economy. It added that the gaming shops will be subjected to the rules and regulations promulgated by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor). The operator shall remit to the City Treasurer a franchise fee of three percent of the gross revenue of the permit holder. The special permit to operate an electronic games establishment is valid for two years but can be renewed by the City Council.