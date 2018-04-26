QC councilor charged with graft

Quezon City Councilor Roderick Paulate was charged with graft at the Sandiganbayan in connection with the hiring of 30 “fictitious job contractors” in 2010.

Also charged was Vicente Bajamunde, who was identified in the charge sheet as the driver and liaison officer of Paulate.

The Office of the Ombudsman filed the complaint on April 20.

In the charge sheet, the Ombudsman claimed that Paulate conspired with Bajamunde and “cause[d]undue injury to the Quezon City Government in the total amount of P1,109,000 and caused the hiring of…fictitious job contractors in his office for personal gain.”

Paulate allegedly ordered his chief of staff to prepare the supposedly “questionable Personal Data Sheets (PDS) and falsified Job Order or Contract of Service. He allegedly made it appear that the job contractors rendered 40 hours of work per week.

Bajamunde allegedly collected the payroll for the “non-existent” workers.

Paulate and Bajamunde were also charged with falsification of public document.

The Ombudsman recommended P246,000 bail for Paulate and P222,000 bail for Bajamunde.