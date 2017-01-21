QC COUNCILORS NAMED CARETAKERS

Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista signed Office Order No. 6-2017 designating Councilors Precious Hipolito-Castelo of District 2 and Jose Visayas of District 5 as acting mayor and vice mayor of the city, respectively, effective from January 17 to 27. They will supervise all operational and administrative matters under their jurisdictions, except those which are policy-determining in nature, including the power to appoint, suspend or dismiss city hall employees. Bautista is in Rome for the third round of peace negotiations between the government and the National Democratic Front. Meanwhile, Vice Mayor Ma. Josefina Belmonte is in the United States to represent the QC government in the conference for “Federalism and Good Governance: Best Practice Learning from Change.”