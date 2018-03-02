QC cruises past Caloocan in Anta Rajah Cup

Quezon City pulled off the biggest comeback win by any team in the young history of the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL), rallying from 29 points down to nip Caloocan, 90-89, in the Anta Rajah Cup held Thursday at the JCSGO gym.

Joco Tayongtong came away with a conference-high 20 points, 11 of them came in a big fourth quarter run that towed the Royal Manila-backed Capitals to their biggest comeback win ever.

That also snapped a two-game slide for a 5-2 record in the tournament put up by Senator Manny Pacquiao with former PBA MVP Kenneth Duremdes serving as commissioner.

Meantime, Valenzuela got back on the winning track after outlasting Parañaque, 80-75, in the other game.

The Classic turned to Jeff Javillonar, who came away with a double-double effort in towing his team to victory over the Gamboa Coffee-backed squad.

The Capitals entered the fourth period trailing 76-60, but an 11-0 blast with Tayongtong, Andoy Estrella and Jay Collado joining forces shoved Quezon City within five, 76-71, with still 7:51 left in the game.

They finally knotted the count at 87-all on Tayongtong’s layup with still 1:23 left.

“The back-to-back losses really hurt us,” said QC coach Vis Valencia.

Games Today

(Imus Sports Complex)

7 p.m. – Bulacan vs Batangas City

9 p.m. – Navotas vs Imus