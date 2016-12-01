QC cuts garbage hauling expenses

OF all the cities in Metro Manila, Quezon City made the biggest cut in cutting expenses for garbage collection and hauling last year – from P1.014 billion in 2014 to P768.3 million in 2015.

Based on the audit report of the Commission on Audit (COA), the city cut its expenses on trash collection by 24.2 percent.

The city spent P755.26 million in 2009, P828.71 million in 2010 and P920.76 million in 2011. It paid P903,715,477 in 2012 and P994,590,354 in 2013.

Quezon City was a recipient of the Seal of Good Housekeeping in recognition of its solid waste management practices. In 2014, it won the National Environmental Compliance Audit.

The city implemented waste-reduction initiatives through “grassroots” approaches through the Environmental Protection and Waste Management Department (EPWMD). It introduced the city hall waste segregation program, materials recovery facility and held solid waste management summit for officers of barangay (villages) and Homeowners Associations, Barangay Recyclable Trading and an ordinance on plastic bag reduction.

San Juan City reduced its expenses for environment/sanitary services from P72.3 million in 2014 to P65.6 million in 2015.

It is followed by Malabon City which spent only P100.8 million for such services last year compared to P104.1 million in 2014, and Mandaluyong City which spent only P222.7 million in 2015 from P226.5 million in 2014.