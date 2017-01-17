QC declares 9 barangays clear of illegal drugs

The Quezon City government on Monday certified nine villages as “Drug-Cleared Barangay’ and awarded its punong barangay or village chiefs with plaques of recognition for having met the parameters set for their places to be declared safe from illegal drugs.

The nine villages are Barangay Damar and West Triangle in District 1; Blue Ridge B, Libis, Quirino 3B (Claro) and Mangga in District 3; Valencia, Horseshoe and Kalusugan in District 4.

In a media conference after the awarding during the flag-raising ceremony, Quezon City Vice Mayor Joy Belmonte said the parameters set by the city Anti-Drug Abuse Council (QCADAC) were in reference to Dangerous Drug Board Regulation No. 2 citing the Guidelines in the Conduct of Barangay Drug-Clearing Operations, and including all the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) such as having an active Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council (BADAC); providing a Plan and Funding Allocation, the existence of Ugnayan ng Bayan at mga Simbahan (UBAS) partnership; and the existence of Mamayang Ayaw sa Anomalya Mamayang Ayaw sa Iligal na Droga (MASA MASID) mechanism.

Belmonte said the parameters were set during the Special QCADAC meeting last January 9 and a council resolution conferring the declaration of the nine villages mentioned was also passed.

She added that four other villages will also be certified next week as they aimed to have “100 percent” compliance with the project.