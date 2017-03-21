QC donates mobile court to judiciary

QUEZON CITY Mayor Herbert Bautista turned over on Monday a custom-built bus converted into a mobile court similar to the ones used by the Supreme Court (SC) for its Enhanced Justice on Wheels (EJOW) program.

Court Administrator Midas Marquez represented Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno during the turnover ceremony.

“Expect quick justice-serving here in Quezon City through its EJOW program and all other reforms initiated by the [SC],” Marquez said.

The donation brings to 10 the total number of mobile courts being used by the high court in its EJOW program.

The SC chose the city to pilot-host the EJOW launching to ensure the speedy dispensation of justice, especially for poor litigants.