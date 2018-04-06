QC exempts events host from zoning ordinance

The Quezon City Council has passed a resolution authorizing the exemption of an events place in Barangay Santol from the zoning rules in its renovation activity. A City Resolution introduced by Councilor Oliviere Belmonte states that Lights of Love events place owned by Santos Chua Tan has been operating in a commercial space along Santol Road for years. Both the Sangguniang Barangay (village council) and homeowners association concerned have no objection to its proposed renovation as it will not adversely affect public health, safety and welfare and is in keeping with the general pattern of development in the community.