QC fire victims benefit from PCSO medical-dental mission

Some 500 families were affected when fire hit a residential area in Barangay Botocan in Quezon City on March 6.

To minimize the impact of trauma caused by the tragedy, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) through the effort of PCSO director Jesus Manuel Suntay, conducted a medical and dental mission for the residents of Area 6 of said barangay.

The outreach program, headed by Medical Services Department manager, physician Jose Bernardo Gochoco Jr., served a total of 275 patients, 238 for medical and 37 for dental. Medicines were also distributed to patients.

One of the patients, Zeny delos Reyes, herself a fire victim, said she’s very glad that PCSO came to help them cope with the tragedy.

“Malaking bagay po na nandito ang PCSO para magbigay ng serbisyo sa mga gaya naming dumaan sa isang trahedya,” said delos Reyes.

“Imbes na ibibili namin ng gamot o ibabayad sa pagpapa-check-up sa doktor at sa pagpapabunot ng ngipin, maidadagdag na lang namin sa pagpapagawa ng aming bahay na nasunog,” she added.

Chairman Vincent Saab of the adjacent barangay also expressed gratitude to PCSO for sending the team to help the residents of Area 6.

“Sana po ipagpatuloy ng PCSO ang mga ganitong programa sapagkat marami po itong natutulungan, gaya na lamang ng aming mga kapit-barangay na naapektuhan ng isang malaking sunog. Maraming-maraming salamat PCSO,” said Saab.

The Medical and Dental Mission Program is one of PCSO’s answers to President Rodrigo Duterte’s Universal Health Care coverage. It involves the provision of medical consultation and treatment, medicines for primary health care, dental consultation and treatment including tooth extraction and preventive dental health education, referral to hospitals for diagnostic procedures and further management and referral to the Charity Assistance Department (CAD) for availment of Individual Medical Assistance Program (IMAP).

