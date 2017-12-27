QC firecracker zones identified

THE Quezon City Police District (QCPD) on Wednesday identified areas where residents can explode firecrackers without being arrested.

QCPD chief Supt. Guillermo Eleazar said anyone caught exploding firecrackers in places not listed as a firecracker zone will be arrested and charged not only with violation of Executive Order 28 but also of City Ordinance SP-2618 which stipulates a fine of P5,000 or one year imprisonment.

Designating firecracker zones is in line with the directive of National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief Oscar Albayalde to strictly implement Executive Order No. 28 issued by President Rodrigo Duterte regarding the use of firecrackers.

“EO 28 and SP-2618 are both aimed at preventing deaths and serious injuries to revelers welcoming the New Year which have been mounting through the years caused mainly by illegal firecrackers preferred by revelers for their size and explosive power; and therefore, interdict the illegal firecracker trade,” Eleazar explained.

“By establishing firecracker zones in Quezon City where the police will keep watch, the use of illegal firecrackers can be prevented and users of illegal ones immediately arrested. Thus, police can also immediately respond to any explosive sound from other areas to trace and arrest the offender,” he added.

The firecracker zones are as follows:

Laloma Police Station (PS-1): Pag ibig sa Nayon – Arce Dairy Ice Cream Compound; Sto Domingo – AIB Court; Sta Teresita – Dapitan St. between Mayon and Kanlaon; Talayan – Talayan Park;

Masambong Police Station (PS-2): Pag-asa- beside barangay basketball court;

Talipapa Police Station (PS-3): Balon Bato – service road, NLEX, vacant lot Quirino Highway; Baesa – Homart open court, F Carlos open court, Upper Pajo open basketball court, Asamba Park and playground, Mendez Road open basketball court; Culiat – Adelfa basketball court, Casanova Drive Basketball Court, Palayan Basketball court; Sangandaan – Insurance Extension, Loans Extension; Tandang Sora – Alcantara Road; Unang Sigaw – Gana Compound basketball court.

Fairview Police Station (PS-5): North Fairview – SSS North Fairview Homes Basketball court, Baker/Bremen St., basketball court NAMAPA Compound; Brgy Greater Lagro – Ascension Rd. corner Domingo de Ramos; Brgy Kaligayahan – Zabarte Subd., Parks and playground, North Olympus Subd. parks and playground, T.S. Cruzville Subd. parks and playground, Greenfields 1 Subd. parks and playground, St. Jude Subd. parks and playground, New Haven Parks and playground, Hobart Subdv. parks and playground, Tawid Sapa SAPIKA, Sitio Looban open basketball court, Diamond Sierra Madre open space;

Batasan Police Station (PS-6): Old Balara – SB Park, Felomina St. Villa Beatriz Park near Brgy Old Balara; Holy Spirit– Holy Spirit Drive Open Space, Brgy. Holy Spirit Main Office Open Space, Kasiyahan Basketball court, Nawasa Line half court, St. Andrew Basketball court, Gulayan area open space, Sto Niño Basketball court, Sta. Maria Basketball court, Sto. Domingo Basketball court, Gilarmi Basketball court; Batasan Hills– SB Park along IBP Road; Bagong Silangan – Barangay hall rooftop Bonifacio St., Falconet open court/target range Sitio Veterans Area 3 Sitio Veterans Fantail St, Tumana Tabing ilog Bonifacio cor Lukban St; Payatas- AMLAC Subd Lupang Pangako, Phase 5 Lupang pangako st (Group 5 Legaspi St. Payatas; Cubao Police Station (PS-7): E Rodriguez-New York St cor Ermin Garcia St.; San Roque – in front of Brgy Hall and 1st Camarilla cor 15th Ave St.; Socorro – in front of Brgy hall; Kaunlaran – N.Domingo cor Banahaw St.; Horshoe – main Horseshoe Drive, St. Paul St C. Benitez St Hilltop; Valencia – Area 6 Tony Tan Parking Lot;

Project 4 Police Station (PS-8): Bayanihan – along Boni Serrano Ave@ Buwaya creek; Blue Ridge A – Blue Ridge A Tennis Court; Camp Aguinaldo – AFP GHQS Grand Stand; DioquinoZobel– Dioquinozobel Open Basketball Court;Escopa 2 – Upper and Lower portion of Escopa 2 near Basketball court; Escopa 3 – Escopa 3 Basketball Court;Escopa 4 – Mini plaza Libis, Escopa 4; Marilag– Kiddie Court near Brgy. Hall, A. Luna St. Oval, Magat Salamat St., Oval, Camerino St., Oval, Tres Cantos (Aguinaldo, N. Rubia, Cabesa St., A. Luna St., Cor N. Rubia St., and Angeles St., J. Ponce St. Oval, Kwatro Cantos (M .Hugo, D. Sumakwel and Camerino St.); Mangga– 950 Interior Brgy. Mangga Basketball Court, PACMAC Plaza; Milagrosa -5K Plaza near Brgy. 5K court; Tagumpay – brgy open court; Villa Maria Clara– Brgy Hall and in front of J. Bracken covered court;

Anonas Police Station (PS-9): UP Village – along Mayaman St.,; Sikatuna Village – Anonas Rd between V Luna and Kamias Rd.; Krus na Ligas – Brgy. Plaza, Krus na Ligas; Pansol – Basketball court, plaza, bungad half court, Paltok, Kilo 1,Basketball, bungad Block 6, Blk 7, Kilo 2, Pansol QC; Botocan – Basketball court Plaza at Area 6, Botocan ; Malaya – fronting Brgy. Hall of Brgy. Malaya corner V. Luna; Teachers Village East – along Maginhawa St.; Teachers Village West – along Malingap St.; Loyola Heights– along Katipunan Ave.; Old Capitol Site– Masaya St. Plaza; Brgy. Old Capitol Site; Quirino 2A– playground of Brgy. Quirino 2A along Kubilis St., Chico St., and Pajo St.; Quirino 2B – basketball court Plaza, Pajo St. corner Langka St.; Quirino 2C – along Bignay St. near; Brgy. Hall/ Guyabano/Sineguelas; UP Campus – along CP Garcia Ave.; Quirino 3A– on top of Victoria Bridge Project 2; Claro 3B– along Aguho St. and Acasia St.; West Kamias– K-9th St.; East Kamias-K-6th and K-10th St.; San Vicente– Plaza of San Vicente; Amihan– Yakal St. corner Banuyo St. and Basketball court; Duyan-Duyan– Batino St. corner Molave St.;

Kamuning Police Station (PS-10): Kamuning – along Kamuning Rd, along T Gener, along Judge Jimenez, along K-7 St.; Immaculate – along E. Rodriguez near Monte de Piedad; Pinagkaisahan – along Egea St., along Ermin Garcia St.; along New Orleans; Laging Handa – Scout Tuason corner Scout Limbaga, Scout Rallos corner Scout Gandia, Scout Castor St., Tomas Morato corner Dr. Lazcano; Scout Gandia St.; South Triangle – Scout Borromeo St. (between Sgt. Esguerra Ave. and QA), Sct Bayoran St., (between Sgt. Esguerra Ave., and Mother Ignacia), Sct Tuazon St. (between Eugenio Lopez Sr. Drive and Timog Ave.), Mother Ignacia (between Sct. Borromeo St. and Sgt. Esguerra Ave.), Scout Torillo St (between scout Bayoran St. and Timog Ave.), Sct Madrinan St.(between Sgt. Esguerra Ave. and Mother Ignacia), Sgt. Esguerra Ave. (between Sct Borromeo St and Timog Ave.), Panay Ave, Samar Ave., Eugenio Lopez Sr., Drive / Tomas Morato Ave./ Scout Albano St.; Paligsahan– along Roces corner Mother Ignacia; Sacred Heart– along Scout Torillo, along 11th Jamboree; along Ybardolaza; Central – along Kalayaan Ave.; Masigla Extension; Q Ave./BIR Road;

Galas Police Station (PS-11): Santol– in front of Brgy. Hall.

Eleazar said the police will also arrest persons who fire their guns during the New Year revelry. JING VILLAMENTE