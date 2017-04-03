QC gives P500K to Mowelfund

The Quezon City Council has approved a resolution authorizing Mayor Herbert Bautista to extend P500,000 financial assistance to the Movie Workers Welfare Foundation Inc. (Mowelfund) in support of the organization’s continuing efforts in promoting the development of the country’s movie workers. The aid will be used to augment the organization’s social welfare programs including payment for members’ insurance and Social Security System premium, medical health benefit, death aid, livelihood and housing program. Mowelfund, established in 1974, is a non-stock, non-profit corporation that aims to help indigent and underemployed movie workers who work on a per-picture basis such as stuntmen, bit players, technicians, checkers, make-up artists, cameramen, props men and other film crew.