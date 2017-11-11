QC GOVT hospital wall collapses

A portion of the 30-meter wall of the Quirino Memorial Medical Center (QMMC) in Quezon City collapsed at around 10:30 pm on Thursday night, due to heavy rainfall and sustained winds brought about by Tropical Depression “Salome.” This is the wall near the Department of Health Mimaropa and Calabarzon office. Parked cars near the area were damaged,” administrative officer Jeffrick Parungao said adding that the hospital has no liability for this as the cars were illegally parked in the area. “A lot of vehicles were being towed by the MMDA [Metro Manila Development Authority]. But after they were towed, two or three would come back,” he added. Damaged were a Toyota Innova, a Fortuner and an Avanza; authorities were able to take them from the rubble in the clearing operation. The Quezon City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (QCDRRMO) said on Friday that it has cleared the area. They also informed Parungao that another 15-meter section of the same wall may also collapse if not repaired. Parungao said they will reconstruct the wall located in P. Tuazon corner Katipunan Avenue Extension with stronger materials. Located in Project 4, QCMMC was founded in 1953 and was formerly known as the Labor Hospital Located in Project 4.