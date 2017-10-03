QC to grant P47-M aid to 2 Bicol cities

The Quezon City government has set aside P47 million for rehabilitation of two cities in Bicol that were badly hit by Typhoon Nina in December 2016.

Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista ordered the release of the financial assistance after Ligao City, Albay Mayor Patty Alsua and Naga City Mayor John Bongat sought the city’s help.

In City Resolution 03-2017 authored by Councilors Franz Pumaren and Ramon Medalla, the city council authorized Bautista to extend P20 million in aid to Naga City and P27 million to Ligao City.

The amount will be charged against the city’s disaster risk reduction and management fund as prescribed in Section 1, Rule 18 of the implementing rules and regulations of Republic Act 10121, which allows local government units to provide financial support to areas declared under a state of calamity.

In Naga City, the financial aid will be used for the completion of the Children’s Home and the Civic Center Compound, expansion of Naga City People’s Mall, proposed repair and rehabilitation of NCPM roof deck, NCPM public market and proposed completion of a two-story, 16-classroom school building and parking area.

In Ligao City, the fund will be used for renovation of a gymnasium and rehabilitation of 13 covered courts.