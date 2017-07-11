QC GRANTS P10M to MISS Universe ORGANIZERS

The Quezon City Council has passed a resolution authorizing the grant of P10 million to the Department of Tourism to bankroll the country’s hosting of the 65th Miss Universe pageant last January. The resolution was approved in March but was released by the Office of the City Secretary only last May 4. City Resolution 7055-2017 introduced by Councilors Franz Pumaren, Godofredo Liban II and Alexis Herrera, authorized Mayor Hebert Bautista to give the grant based on request of Tourism Secretary Wanda Corazon Tulfo-Teo.