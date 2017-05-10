QC grants P20-M aid to Bulacan town

The Quezon City government has allocated P20 million as financial assistance to the town of Pandi in Bulacan where informal settler families (ISFs) have been relocated by the National Housing Authority (NHA). The financial assistance, granted through a City Council Resolution, is intended to fund the provision of basic services and facilities in the NHA housing projects where former Quezon City residents now live. It will cover expenses for the improvement of the resettlement sites, further acquisition of land, construction of multipurpose centers, purchase of service vehicles and garbage trucks, skills trainings, livelihood programs as well as education and health services programs.