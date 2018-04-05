QC holds climate change exhibit

The Quezon City Environmental Protection and Waste Management Department (EPWMD) held the first ECOAKO Climate Action Fair and Exhibit last March 20 at Commonwealth High School.

ECOAKO aims to combine fun and entertainment with practical eco-education and call actions for students.

“ECOAKO is conducted to promote awareness sa mga millennials sa climate change at adverse effects to people and our future,” Thess Khaz Raza, EPWMD planning and research officer, said.

The one-day event showcased exhibits from Philippine Misereor Partnership Inc., World Wide Fund, and Barangay Holy Spirit.

“Basically, what we have is an interactive exhibition. We also have performers to capture the hearts of the bagets [young people]since kailangan medyo [it also needs to be]entertaining for them,” Raza said.

The activity is in line with the city’s initiative to promote understanding of climate change related issues, particularly for millennials, to take responsibility for the future of our planet.

“Commonwealth High School is the first school we’ve conducted ECOAKO. We intend to make this as a caravan. Maghahanap kami ng [We will find] other schools where we can do the same program, as this is in line with the city’s initiative to promote awareness on climate change among millennials,” Raza added.