QC implements curfew anew

All parents and guardians of minors were advised to comply with the discipline ordinance hour as the local government reimplements the order. The Supreme Court upheld the Quezon City Ordinance imposing a curfew on minors from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. On August 8, the high court ordered the local governments of Manila, Navotas, and Quezon City to temporarily desist from implementing the curfew hours after the Samahan ng Progresibong Kabataan (SPARK) filed a petition against it. However, the high court, in a decision penned by Associate Justice Estela Perlas-Bernabe ruled that Ordinance 2301-2014 is constitutional and compliant with the guidelines. QC Mayor Herbert Bautista thanked the high court for the timely decision and said, “The 142 barangays will now ensure that the provisions of the ordinance are judiciously enforced with full consideration of human rights.”