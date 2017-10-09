QC jail ‘oplan greyhound’ yields improvised weapons

OPERATIVES from the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and Quezon City Police District conducted another surprise inspection at the Quezon City Jail on Monday, aimed at getting rid of weapons, cellphones and illegal drugs. Jail Officer 2 Lucila Abarca said “Oplan Greyhound” was only dispatched makeshift water heaters and improvised weapons, particularly ice picks made out of metal spoons and forks from the inmates. Oplan Greyhound conducted last September 27 seized drug paraphernalia and several makeshift tools. Data The Manila Times acquired shows the Quezon City Jail currently houses 2,344 drug-related cases or 71.62 percent of its 3,338 total jail inmates as of October 2017. The city jail, extremely congested by 1.171 percent, only has an 800-ideal inmate capacity, according to BJMP standard.

