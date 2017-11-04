QC jail riot leaves 1 dead, 12 injured

A riot left an inmate dead and 12 injured in Quezon City Jail on Friday morning when a group of detainees thought that someone intentionally poured water on them while they were sleeping in their cell.

According to Jail Officer 3 Lucila Abarca, Sputnik Gang member Hermano Alfredo died from stab wounds after he was attacked by rival Bahala na Gang (BNG) members.

Alfredo was declared dead at the Quezon City General Hospital.

Another detainee, Edmond Dumondon, died from a seizure resulting from a nightmare during the riot.

Dumondon was declared dead at the East Avenue Medical Center, Abarca said.

Jail warden Supt. Emelito Moral said the riot started when BNG members accidentally spilled water on the sleeping detainees from the Sputnik Gang.

”A BNG member was about to help an inmate who was having a seizure when water was accidentally poured from the second floor, dousing some sleeping inmates. A melee ensued because Sputnik Gang members thought it was intentional,” Moral said.

BNG member Alfredo was trying to help the inmate who had a seizure when the accident happened, Moral added.

At around 3:30 a.m., gang members from both sides started throwing plastic chairs, stones and various items at each other.

The riot lasted for about an hour.

The Quezon City Police Station 10, Quezon City Police District-Special Weapons and Tactics team and the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology Special Tactics and Response team put down the riot shortly.

Moral said members of the two groups have reconciled and assured authorities that the riot will not happen again.