QC judge named new CA associate justice

A Quezon City Regional Trial Court (RTC) judge has been appointed as associate justice of the Court of Appeals (CA).

Tita Marilyn Payoyo-Villordon replaced Associate Justice Francisco Acosta, who retired from the judiciary upon reaching the age of 70 on April 2.

Villordon’s appointment was signed on June 28 but it was received by the Supreme Court only on October 5.

She was appointed by President Rodrigo Duterte from a list of seven nominees presented by the Judicial and Bar Council (JBC).

The list included Cagayan de Oro RTC Judge Jeoffre Acebido, Iligan RTC Judge Anisah Umpa and Manila RTC Judge Merianthe Pacita Zura.

Among the cases that Villordon handled was that of an official of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office who was accused of pocketing P1.8 million meant for lotto and sweepstakes prizes.