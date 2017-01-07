QC mayor appointed regional peace and order chairman

President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista as chairperson of the Regional Peace and Order Council in the National Capital Region (RPOC-NCR).

Bautista will chair the RPOC-NCR until 2019. It was Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Ismael ‘Mike’ Sueno who recommended Bautista for the post.

The mayor’s appointment was hand-delivered Thursday by DILG NCR Director Ma. Lourdes Agustin and NCR

Police Office Director Oscar Albayalde. DILG QC director Jovian Ingeniero and QCPD director Guillermo Eleazar escorted the officials to the QC Hall.

During the meeting with members of the RPOC secretariat that followed the presentation, Bautista said he wants to expand the RPOC-NCR membership to address Metro Manila’s national security and peace and order concerns.

Bautista directed the RPOC secretariat to set a series of consultative meetings with the public and private sectors, representing telecommunications, transport, business, tourism, and anti-crime groups.

Bautista is also scheduled to meet with Metro Manila mayors and the chiefs of police of the different police districts in Metro Manila.

According to the mayor, all outputs generated from these consultative meetings will be presented to President Duterte.

During the meeting, the mayor also directed QC Administrator Aldrin Cuña to source out P10 million to fund various RPOC requirements.