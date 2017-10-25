QC mayor lauds traffic enforcer, trike driver

Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista lauded a traffic enforcer who chased a delivery van that violated the city’s regulations on foot and the tricycle driver who came to his aid.

The mayor invited Ernesto Martin of the Department of Public Order and Safety and tricycle driver Jonel Armada to be his special guests in his 8th State of the City Address.

Setting aside his prepared speech, Bautista narrated how the duo managed to catch up with the van in a chase that started in East Avenue and ended in Malakas Street.

“Palakpakan po natin si Ernesto S. Martin. Tatakbuhin lang sana niya, mabuti na lang siya’y tinulungan ng isang magiting na tricycle driver na nagngangalang Jonel Armada ng Agham TODA. Tinulungan mo, Mr. Armada ang traffic enforcer na makahabol sa nag-violate na truck driver. So, palakpakan po natin sina Ernesto Martin at Jonel Armada (Let us honor Ernest Martin. He would have ran after the truck, but he got help from Joel Armada ,a tricycle driver. Mr. Armada, you helped the traffic enforcer catch the truck driver. So let us give them a round of applause),”Bautista said.

The delivery van had been loaded with 6,500 kilos of merchandise, violating the weight limit of 4,500 kilos.

The video of the incident went viral on social media and became more popular after it was aired on television.

Martin thanked the mayor for the recognition.