QC mayor orders creation of Barangay Pride Council

Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista ordered the creation of a “pride council” in each of the city’s 142 barangay (villages) to oversee the integration of all programs and projects for the LGBT community at the barangay level.

In a memorandum circular, Bautista gave barangay executives until August 31 to constitute their respective pride councils and directed the city’s barangay operations center to coordinate closely with the 142 barangays.

“What the city is doing right now is to make sure that all LGBT communities in Quezon City shall be organized,” the mayor said.

He said, funds needed to operationalize the barangay pride council shall be taken from the annual budget appropriated to finance the Gender and Development (GAD) programs of each barangay.

As provided for under the mayor’s order, those who will constitute the barangay pride council should meet the minimum requirements such as: applicants must be residents of the barangay for which they are to serve for a least one year prior to their assignment; their appointment must be supported by an approved barangay council resolution; they must possess good moral character and must be physically and mentally fit to discharge their functions as barangay pride council officers.

To date, the city government has already constituted the QC Pride Council to ensure the effective implementation of the city’s GAD programs.

Constituted in 2013, the council is tasked to perform oversight functions over the implementation of Ordinance 2357, which provides for QC’s comprehensive anti-discrimination policy on the basis of sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, including the implementation of anti-discrimination programs provided for under the measure.

Meanwhile, during the recent organizational meeting of the QC Pride Council at QC Hall, Bautista announced that the city government will institute an incentive system to outstanding institutions and corporations which make conscious efforts to protect and enhance the rights of the LGBT community.

“If we have a search for outstanding residents, we will also have an annual search for institutions that uphold LGBT rights,” Bautista said.