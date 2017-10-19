QC mayor seeks vigilance vs terror

Mayor Herbert Bautista on Wednesday called on the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) to be vigilant and not to ignore the possibility that extremists may also sow terror in Metro Manila.

“Terrorism does not have a face. Hindi porke’t nawala si Maute, wala na ‘yan. We want our (police) to be vigilant. Hindi iyong easy easy lang sila. Kailangang magparticipate sila (We can’t say that the threat is gone just because Omar Maute was killed. We have to be involved), not just on crime but on terrorism,” Bautista told reporters after he turned over 150 motorcycle units and 585 bulletproof vests to the QCPD at Camp Karingal, Quezon City.

“I am predicting that within the next few months, something major as far as terrorism (is concerned) will happen so we expect the QCPD to be more active,” he said.

He issued the statement a day after President Rodrigo Duterte declared Marawi City free from the clutches of terrorists.

Bautista also warned Quezon City residents to brace for “serious” consequences of the war in Marawi.

“Kung meron silang nakikita sa kanilang barangay na mga taong suspicious na hindi taga-roon pero may ginagawang hindi kanais-nais, i-report agad nila sa awtoridad (If you see suspicious people in your barangay doing something illegal, report them to authorities),” he said.

Apart from being the largest and most populous city in the Philippines, Quezon City is the site of many local government offices, major establishments and power sources, making it a major contributor to national development.

Bautista, the incumbent chairperson of the Regional Peace and Order Council at the National Capital Region (RPOC-NCR), stressed the need to intensify intelligence networks in Metro Manila.

“We expect the utmost service from our police force to ensure that crime is prevented and to ensure that terrorism does not happen here in Metro Manila,” he said.

“It could be a lone wolf, it could be a group of people. Basta maging vigilant tayo (We should remain vigilant),” he added.