QC mayor to sign deeds of donations for 11 schools

The Quezon City Council has authorized Mayor Herbert Bautista to sign the deeds of donations for 11 public Senior High Schools in the city’s First District. In City Resolution 7130-2017, introduced by Councilor Victor Ferrer Jr., 11 units of 32” LED monitor television, sound systems with mixers and DLP Professional Projector with Screen were purchased through the initiative of Councilor Anthony Peter Crisologo, and will be donated to the 11 public schools of the First District. The beneficiaries are Ernesto Rondon High School, San Francisco High School, Quezon City Science High School, Pugad Lawin High School, Judge Juan Luna High School, Sergio Osmena Sr. High School, Masambong High School, Balingasa High School, San Jose High School, NOH-School for Crippled Children and E. Rodriguez Jr. High School. The items will be delivered to the schools so that the city-owned property can be utilized by the recipients without cost. “All these donated items constitute a means by which the receiving schools can adequately provide, if not improve, the quality of education and services that these schools render their students,” Bautista said.