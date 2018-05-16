QC Mayor to sign deal for Senior High building

The Quezon City Council passed a resolution allowing Mayor Herbert Bautista to enter into a usufruct agreement with the Department of Education for the construction of a senior high school in a city-owned property in Barangay Talipapa. A Resolution, introduced by Councilors Julienne Alyson Rae Medalla, Franz Pumaren, Marivic Co-Pilar, Melencio Castelo Jr., Rogelio Juan, Diorella Maria Sotto, Donato Matias and Eric Medina, paves the way for the construction of Talipapa Senior High School on a 18,453-square meter property. The usufruct deal shall be for a period of 25 years and renewable for another 25 years at the option of the city government.
QC Mayor to sign deal for Senior High building0
Share.
Please follow our commenting guidelines.