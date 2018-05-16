QC Mayor to sign deal for Senior High building

The Quezon City Council passed a resolution allowing Mayor Herbert Bautista to enter into a usufruct agreement with the Department of Education for the construction of a senior high school in a city-owned property in Barangay Talipapa. A Resolution, introduced by Councilors Julienne Alyson Rae Medalla, Franz Pumaren, Marivic Co-Pilar, Melencio Castelo Jr., Rogelio Juan, Diorella Maria Sotto, Donato Matias and Eric Medina, paves the way for the construction of Talipapa Senior High School on a 18,453-square meter property. The usufruct deal shall be for a period of 25 years and renewable for another 25 years at the option of the city government.