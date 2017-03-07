QC Mayor turns over 50 patrol cars

Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista on Tuesday gave the city police 50 brand-new mobile cars for their anti-criminality campaign and maintaining peace and order. In a turnover ceremony held at Camp Karingal with Philippine National Police Director General Ronald dela Rosa and the Metro Manila police chief, Chief Supt. Oscar Albayalde, Bautista also gave 30 bullet-proof vests, part of a thousand vests for the Quezon City Police District led by Chief Supt. Guillermo Eleazar. The new vehicles are equipped with GPS (Geographical Positioning System) and dash cameras. Bautista promised to provide the command with 150 patrol motorcycles and 500 more of Glock 17 9mm pistols, the standard handgun of police operatives. Dela Rosa told the city policemen he does not want to see the patrol cars parked in kotong (extort) places like night clubs and perya (local carnivals) and gambling joints.