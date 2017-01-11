QC mayor vetoes tax discounts for elderly

Two proposed ordinances approved by the Quezon City council granting tax discounts for senior citizens and single parents were vetoed by Mayor Herbert Bautista, according to City Administrator Aldrin Cuña.

Cuña said had the proposals been approved, these would have prompted other “vulnerable sectors” to seek similar benefits.

Vice Mayor Joy Belmonte asked Bautista to reconsider his decision.

Councilors Allan Benedict Reyes and Raquel Malangen also filed an appeal asking Bautista to revoke his decision on the filed measures.

Cuña said the city council can refile the measures but there is no guarantee that the mayor will approve it.

In December last year, the 36-member council passed on third and final reading Ordinance No. 20CC-41 raising real property taxes. DEMPSEY REYES