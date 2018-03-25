QC mayoral fight between Belmonte, Crisologo?

The fight for the mayoral post in Quezon City may be between Vice Mayor Josefina “Joy” Belmonte-Alimorong and First District Rep. Vincent “Bingbong” Crisologo unless other personalities will step up, sources said.

Crisologo has been visiting city residents and had been seen lately attending birthday parties, baptismal celebrations and wakes. He had been telling voters that he will be running for mayor in 2019.

However, other City Hall sources said officials close to Mayor Herbert Bautista is egging comedian and TV host Willie Revillame to join the fight. Bautista’s term will end next year. He is reportedly planning to run for congressman for the third district. If that happens, he will be contesting the post against councilor Allan Benedict Reyes.

Belmonte had expressed confidence that her nine-year service will be the key to her election victory. Councilor Gian Sotto, son of Sen. Vicente “Tito” Sotto 3rd, will be her running mate.

Another source said Crisologo is eyeing the mayoral post because his son, Councilor Onyx Crisologo, will be ending his nine-year political career as alderman of District 1.