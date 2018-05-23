QC named best in NCR disaster management anew

For the third straight year, Quezon City (QC) is named the best in Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (DRRM) in disaster mitigation, response and recovery in Metro Manila. QC topped the Highly Urbanized City DRRM Council and Government Emergency and Response Management Service category during the 2018 Regional Gawad Kalasag Search for Excellence on DRRM and Humanitarian Assistance organized by the Office of Civil Defense – NCR of the Department of National Defense. Barangay Santo Cristo bagged third place in the Best Urban Barangay DRRM Committee category. Melencio Castelo Elementary School in Barangay Payatas clinched 2nd spot in the Public Elementary School category. The city first joined the Kalasag awards in 2016 and ranked first in Metro Manila. In 2016 and 2017, it placed second in the National Gawad Kalasag search. “In the past six years, we’ve been investing on capacitating the city by procuring equipment, building state of the art facilities and implementing structural interventions. This time, we want to have a harmonized and comprehensive plan for ‘The Big One’,” DRRM chief Mike Marasigan said.