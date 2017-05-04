QC okays P10-M AID to Metro Manila peace and order council

The Quezon City council has passed a resolution authorizing Mayor Herbert Bautista to donate P10 million to fund the operations of the Regional Peace and Order Council (RPOC) through City Resolution 7040-2017 filed by Councilors Franz Pumaren, Godofredo Liban 2nd and Alexis Herrera. It said the donation is necessary to promote and provide support to the RPOC in the National Capital Region (NCR or Metro Manila) for its mandate and activities, subject to existing accounting and auditing laws, rules and regulations. Bautista, chairman of the RPOC-NCR, has vowed to maximize the government’s resources and closely coordinate with concerned sectors to effectively address the concerns of national security and sustenance of peace and order in the NCR.