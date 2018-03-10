QC One Stop Shop seen to attract more businesses

The Quezon City government expects more enterprises to be set up in the city after it launched its One Stop Shop (OSS) to process business registration and construction-related permits faster.

In a press briefing on Frday, QC Mayor Herbert Bautista said the OSS was established to “attract more businesses and provide more jobs to our fellow Filipinos.”

“This will prevent them from working abroad, making them stay here…[and]grow their own businesses,” he added.

Located on the 14th floor of the QC Hall’s main building, OSS allows entrepreneurs to file and pay applications for business permits, including fire safety inspection certificates, and get them in less than two hours.

They would no longer need to go to different offices to secure these documents.

The shop offers a “simplified, very convenient [and]very easy way of registering a business,” Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said.

OSS aims to reduce the time, steps, and documents businessmen need to bring to obtain the permits, National Competitiveness Council (NCC) Co-chairman Guillermo Luz said.

With the shop, the QC government has cut the steps in processing business permits from the current 16 to two for businessmen who are building simple structures and whose submitted documents are found complete and compliant.

To date, there are more than 2,700 new businesses in Quezon City that used OSS.