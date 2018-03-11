QC opens one-stop-shop for business

Quezon City’s Business One Stop Shop and the One Stop Shop for Construction are now fully open for business.

Mayor Herbert Bautista over the weekend led the formal launch of the two one-stop-shops that were designed to make business startups and permits issuances simpler and easier.

Bautista showed to Trade and Industry Secretary Ramon Lopez, Interior Undersecretary Austere Panadero and National Competitiveness Council co-chairman Guillermo Luz to the city’s more simplified procedure for business registration process, which was cut down to two easy steps.

Quezon City’s Business One Stop houses the evaluators of the business permits and licensing office, zoning for the locational clearance and the Bureau of Fire Protection for the fire safety inspection.

Under the simplified procedure, a concierge assists an applicant who can comfortably wait while his or her business permit application is being processed.

Bautista also introduced to Lopez the city’s all-in-one center for construction permits which provides a centralized center for receiving and evaluating applications for building permits, occupancy permits, fire safety inspection and applications for Meralco meters.

The one-stop-shop is located at the 14th floor of the QC Hall main building.

The city government has introduced other reforms to further ease the process of doing business, including enabling the use of electronic payments for local business taxes.