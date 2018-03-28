QC police nab ‘Maricel Soriano’ for drugs, illegal firearm

A namesake of actress Maricel Soriano and 12 others were arrested for drugs in separate operations in Quezon City, police said on Tuesday. Masambong policemen from Station 2 arrested 37-year-old Maricel Soriano and her two companions 32-year-old Jerald Sese and 40-year-old Cedric Ferreros in the middle of their shabu session on Monday night. According to Quezon City Police Department Director Guillermo Eleazar, a concerned citizen tipped off the police about Soriano’s activity with his companions at Barangay Santo Cristo around 8 p.m. Responding policemen seized two sachets of shabu and drug paraphernalia from the suspects. Allan Vivero and David Briones were also arrested at about 8:30 p.m. in Barangay Veterans Village, Project 7, near the Light Railway Transit terminal after they were caught in possession of drugs and an illegal firearm. Vivero was caught with an unlicensed cal. .38 gun tucked on his waist. The gun was loaded with three live ammunition. Also confiscated from the suspects were two sachets of shabu. Talipapa Station 3 policemen arrested Felipe Ladonga in a buy-bust at about 10 p.m. at Barangay Talipapa with a sachet of shabu and drug paraphernalia. Station Drug Enforcement personnel of Novaliches Station 4 also caught Jao Co and Kenneth Santos with a plastic bag containing marijuana leaves and two cellphones used in their drug transactions in Barangay Katipunan. Meanwhile, Artemio Espidol Jr., Leah Labios and Carlos de la Rosa were arrested at 1:20 a.m. in a shabu session in the house of Espidol in East Kamias. Authorities of Anonas Station 9 seized several drug paraphernalia from the suspects. Galas Station 11 operatives also caught Vicente Kapulong and Anthony Baluran along Unang Hakbang Street in a buy-bust with four sachets of shabu. Eleazar said the drug suspects will be charged with violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, while Vivero will face an additional charge for violating RA 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.