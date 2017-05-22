QC police NET 3 high profile suspects in drug-bust

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) arrested a former member of the Partido Marxista-Leninista ng Pilipinas (PMLP), a breakaway group of the Alex Boncayao Brigade, during an anti-drug operation in Barangay Greater Fairview on Friday. Jeferson Rafanan, 30, is also listed in Police Station 5’s drug watch. He was found with two sachets of shabu weighing 81.6 grams estimated at P408,000, two P1,000 marked money marked money, a loaded caliber 45 pistol, P2,000 cash and a black Volvo sedan (UHL 367). Rafanan’s alleged supplier, Rommel Buenaventura, 40, and Nenchie Narvas, 38, were subsequently arrested in a follow-up operation at Bistekville II in Barangay Kaligayahan. Police said Buenaventura, previously arrested for illegal drugs, identified Narvas as his drug courier. Both are in the station’s drug watch list. Seized from the two were 12 sachets of shabu worth P424,000; a Colt caliber 45 pistol loaded with five ammunition and a Gold Toyota Altis (ZDA 149). Several money remittance receipts were also found from Buenaventura bearing the same addresses and believed to have been from his drug transactions at Bicutan Jail.