QC to put up Tech4ED centers in villages

The Quezon City Council has authorized Mayor Herbert M. Bautista to sign an agreement with the Department of Information and Communication Technology (DICT) for Technology for Economic Development Project (Tech4Ed) centers in the city’s 142 barangay (villages) to enhance the digital technology skills of city residents. Under the agreement, the Quezon City Government and DICT will provide opportunities to acquire knowledge and skills through free access to eLearning platforms with educational content. The Tech4ed covers e-EduSkills, e-Assist and e-GovServe that will cater to Out-of-School Youth and Adults, women, teachers, Overseas Filipino Workers and their families and relatives, persons with disability, senior citizens, indigenous people and entrepreneurs.