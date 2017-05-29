QC ready for school opening – Bautista

Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista on Sunday gave assurances that the city is ready for the opening of classes on Monday, having mobilized the police, barangays and various frontline city government offices to ensure the safety and security of students.

The mayor called for heightened police visibility to ensure the orderly opening of classes on June 5.

Bautista asked Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Director Chief Supt. Guillermo Eleazar to deploy more policemen on the streets.

Department of Public Order and Security (DPOS) chief Elmo San Diego said that traffic plans are all set for the first day of school.

Traffic enforcers will be deployed near schools, especially at intersections and pedestrian lanes to assist students in crossing the streets.

The DPOS head also said pedestrian markings are being repainted.

Bautista said the city has enough classrooms to accommodate students enrolled in elementary and secondary schools.

The city government is rushing the construction of 20 new schoolbuildings, consisting of 322 additional classrooms, in preparation for the increase in student population and influx of students for the K-to-12 program .

The additional classrooms, once completed, will bring to 640 the total number of classrooms built by the city government since Mayor Bautista assumed office in 2010.

“Hopefully, with the completion of these additional schoolbuildings, we can reduce the student-to-classroom ratio in a more manageable proportion, especially in schools located in the city’s second district,” Bautista said.

Based on a report submitted by the division of city schools, of the 357,348 enrolees for school year 2016 – 2017, District II has the highest in the elementary and secondary levels with 116,985.

The city government, through the local school board, has initiated workshops and seminars for teachers in all educational tracks.