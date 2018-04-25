QC reminds employees against partisan political activities

The Quezon City government has warned City Hall employees to avoid engaging in electioneering and partisan political activities during the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan election period. City Administrator Aldrin Cu reminded the employees of Executive Order 292 or the Administrative Code of 1987 which provides that “no officer or employee in the Civil Service including members of the Armed Forces, shall engage directly or indirectly in any partisan political activity or take part in any election except to vote nor shall he use his official authority or influence to coerce the political activity of any other person or body.” Civil servants who will be found guilty shall face suspension of one month and one day up to six months for the first offense and dismissal from the service for the second offense, under the Civil Service Commission Resolution or the Revised Rules on Administrative Cases in the Civil Service. Cuña pointed out that to cast their vote should be the only participation of QC Hall employees during the election period.