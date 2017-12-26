QC residents warned vs illegal use of firecrackers 

The head of the Quezon City Public Order and Safety Department has warned residents of Quezon City against the illegal use of firecrackers this Christmas season. According to Elmo San Diego, selling and using banned firecrackers like Judas belt, whistle bomb, bawang, pla-pla and super lolo are prohibited under Republic Act 7183. The Quezon City government has provided a checklist of requirements for issuance of authority to display/sell for the retailer of firecrackers or pyrotechnic devices that will be coming from the Department of Public Order and Safety. Among the requirements for the issuance to sell are mayor’s clearance, barangay (village) clearance, police clearance, RTC/MTC [Regional Trial Court/Metropolitan Trial Court] clearance, authorization of dealership and fire safety inspection certificate. City Ordinance 2618-2017 imposes a total ban on the use of firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices in all public places of Quezon City during festivities or any occasion, providing penalties for violation. The ordinance was signed by Mayor Herbert Bautista on October 13, 2017 but its Implementing Rules and Regulations is still being crafted. The city government has placed more stringent requirements to avoid incidence of fire. The Market Development and Administration Department has defined a vending zone for firecrackers and pyrotechnics. President Rodrigo Duterte has issued Executive Order 28 authorizing local chief executives to promulgate rules and regulations on firecrackers and pyrotechnics devices.