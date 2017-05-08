QC rushes 20 school buildings for K-to-12

The city government of Quezon City (QC) is rushing the construction of 20 new school buildings consisting of 322 additional classrooms in preparation for the expected increase in student population and influx of students for the K-to-12 program this coming school year.

Mayor Herbert Bautista said the additional classrooms, once completed, will bring to 640 the total number of classrooms built by the city government since he assumed office in 2010.

According to City Engineer Joselito Cabungcal, scheduled for completion are the four-story, four-classroom school building at E. Rondon High School; four-story, 17-classroom school building with two laboratories at President Corazon Aquino Elementary School; four-story, 12-classroom school building with six laboratories at Batasan National High School; four-story, 15-classroom school building with multi-purpose room at Payatas B Elementary School; four-story, 12-classroom school building for AMLAC Senior High School; four-story, 20-classroom school building at North Fairview High School; four-story, 16-classroom school building at New Era Elementary School and a four-story, 24-classroom school building at New Era High School.

Aside from the construction of additional school buildings, the city has also poured in a considerable amount of investments for other educational projects including the repair, rehabilitation and improvement of various school facilities.

A total of P1.7 billion has been set aside as budget for the city’s educational requirements for school year 2017-2018. Of the amount, P111.5 million was allocated for the implementation of the senior high school program, P745.5 million to be spent for school construction and repair while P117 million will be spent for land acquisition.

The city has about 96 public elementary schools and 46 public high schools, the most number of public schools in the National Capital Region. It also hosts the largest number of students enrolled in the National Capital Region.